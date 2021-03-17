Reynolds, Odunze receive US call-ups but not Hoppe

The U.S. has played just two matches with a full-strength roster since the start of the pandemic: a 0-0 draw at Wales and a 6-2 win over Panama in Austria, both last November.

Eighteen-year-old midfielder Yunas Musah, who debuted for the U.S. in November, was included after committing to the U.S. long-term this week.

The Americans are preparing for a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June, and the start of World Cup qualifying in September. Most top players are expected to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

The roster averages 11 international appearances and 23 years, 27 days in age as of the start of training camp on Monday, and 14 players have eight or fewer appearances. Sixteen players are 22 and under.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said he advised 18-year-old LA Galaxy midfielder Efraín Álvarez, who is eligible for the U.S. and Mexico, to attend camp with El Tri in order to be better prepared to make a long-term decision.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Chituru Odunze (Leicester, England), Zack Steffen (Manchester City, England)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona, Spain), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht, Belgium), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Vienna), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Bryan Reynolds (Roma, Italy), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado) Tyler Adams (Leipzig. Germany), Luca de la Torre (Heracles, Netherlands), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton, England).

Forwards: Daryl Dike (Barnsley, England), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen, France), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Tim Weah (Lille, France).

