springfield-news-sun logo
X

Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load

Nation & World
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, weighed down by a heavy debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs

NEW YORK (AP) —

Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, weighed down by debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.

The New York-based company said it expects to receive $575 million in financing from its existing lenders, which will allow it to keep its day-to-day operations running.

None of Revlon’s international operating subsidiaries are included in the proceedings, except for Canada and the United Kingdom. The filing was made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York,

Revlon, whose brands from Almay to Elizabeth Arden had been a mainstay on store shelves for decades, has struggled for years for failing to keep pace with changing beauty tastes and stiffer competition. It is backed by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes.

In Other News
1
EU beefs up disinformation code amid Russia fake news fears
2
Kyiv Diary: European leaders bear witness to war's horror
3
1/6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
4
Italian surgeon gets conditional sentence in Sweden case
5
Cyprus trial of UK man accused wife's murder delayed
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top