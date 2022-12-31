springfield-news-sun logo
Review: Tagovailoa didn't show concussion signs vs. Packers

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A review by the NFL and its players association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't need to go into concussion protocol during the team’s game against Green Bay because he wasn't showing signs of a head injury at the time.

Tagovailoa didn't report symptoms of a concussion until a day after his team's Christmas Day loss to the Packers, "at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol," according to a joint statement released Saturday.

Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Miami's game at New England on Sunday after suffering the concussion against Green Bay.

The 24-year-old was previously concussed in a Week 4 loss to Cincinnati on a play that knocked him unconscious and caused him to be stretchered off the field. That was four days after he was allowed to return to a game against Buffalo after he appeared disoriented following a hit.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Tagovailoa is day to day as he focuses on his health.

Teddy Bridgewater will lead the Dolphins in their critical division matchup against the Patriots, which will be a factor in whether Miami clinches its first postseason berth since 2016. The Dolphins make the playoffs with a win and a New York Jets loss to Seattle, or a tie combined with a Jets loss and a loss or tie by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

