Revelers in festive dress fill downtown Tampa, Florida, for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest

A fixture nearly every year since 1904, the Gasparilla Pirate Fest is named for the mythical pirate Jose Gaspar. There's not much evidence he actually existed, but according to legend he plundered ships and captured hostages in the Gulf of Mexico from the 1780s until around 1821.

The colorful account of his supposed life first surfaced in the early 1900s in an advertising brochure for the Gasparilla Inn, which was located south of Tampa in Boca Grande at the end of a rail line and in need of an exciting promotion.

Called the “Last of the Buccaneers,” Gaspar's memory lives on in the name of Tampa Bay’s NFL team.

