Returning to the Arab fold, Syria's president invited to UAE-hosted COP28 climate

“COP28 is committed to an inclusive COP process that produces transformational solutions," the statement added. “This can only happen if we have everyone in the room.”

Syria is both a party to the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the Kyoto Protocol. Scientists have linked a drought in Syria that began in 2007 to climate change, saying that it likely played a part in the conflict.

However, Assad's invitation will probably heighten scrutiny of the Emirates ahead of hosting the talks.

Already, activists have criticized the UAE for nominating the head of its dominant state oil company as the president of the talks. That company has plans to boost its production of both crude oil and natural gas, fossil fuels that produce more of the heat-trapping carbon dioxide that the U.N. negotiations hope to limit. But the oil chief, Sultan al-Jaber, has also helped oversee the Emirates pledging tens of billions of dollars toward renewable energy projects worldwide.

The Conference of the Parties — where COP gets its name — will be held at Dubai’s Expo City from Nov. 30 through Dec. 12.

