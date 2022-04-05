Retrial date set for man accused in ex-Saints player's death

Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Camille Buras set the Aug. 22 date for Cardell Hayes' retrial on Monday after a conference with Hayes' attorney, John Fuller, and Orleans Parish prosecutors, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Hayes' retrial was initially scheduled for Oct. 18, 2021, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida. It was rescheduled for Monday then postponed again.