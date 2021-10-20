springfield-news-sun logo
X

Retired pope hopes to soon join friends in 'the afterlife'

FILE - This Oct. 19, 2014 file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has said he hopes to soon join a beloved professor friend in “the afterlife,” in a sign that the 94-year-old retired pontiff is not only preparing for his death but welcoming it. Benedict penned an Oct. 2 letter to a German priest, thanking him for letting him know of the passing of the Rev. Gerhard Winkler, a Cistercian priest and colleague of Benedict. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, FILE)
Caption
FILE - This Oct. 19, 2014 file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has said he hopes to soon join a beloved professor friend in “the afterlife,” in a sign that the 94-year-old retired pontiff is not only preparing for his death but welcoming it. Benedict penned an Oct. 2 letter to a German priest, thanking him for letting him know of the passing of the Rev. Gerhard Winkler, a Cistercian priest and colleague of Benedict. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, FILE)

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
Retired Pope Benedict XVI has said he hopes to soon join a beloved professor friend in “the afterlife.”

ROME (AP) — Retired Pope Benedict XVI has said he hopes to soon join a beloved professor friend in “the afterlife,” in a sign that the 94-year-old pontiff is not only accepting his eventual death but welcoming it.

Benedict penned an Oct. 2 letter to a German priest, thanking him for letting him know of the passing of the Rev. Gerhard Winkler, a Cistercian priest and academic colleague of the former Joseph Ratzinger.

“Of all my colleagues and friends he was the closest to me,” Benedict wrote, according to the letter reproduced in German media. “Now he has reached the afterlife, where many friends certainly await him. I hope I can join them soon.”

Benedict became the first pope in 600 years to resign when he renounced the papacy in 2013, saying he didn’t have the strength of body and mind to guide the Catholic Church.

Throughout the papacy of Pope Francis, Benedict has lived in a converted monastery in the Vatican gardens, occasionally greeting visitors and writing, but by and large keeping to his vow to live “hidden to the world.”

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2020 file photo Pope Francis hold hands with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he pays him a visit at the Vatican. Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has said he hopes to soon join a beloved professor friend in “the afterlife,” in a sign that the 94-year-old retired pontiff is not only preparing for his death but welcoming it. Benedict penned an Oct. 2 letter to a German priest, thanking him for letting him know of the passing of the Rev. Gerhard Winkler, a Cistercian priest and colleague of Benedict.(Vatican Media via AP)
Caption
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2020 file photo Pope Francis hold hands with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he pays him a visit at the Vatican. Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has said he hopes to soon join a beloved professor friend in “the afterlife,” in a sign that the 94-year-old retired pontiff is not only preparing for his death but welcoming it. Benedict penned an Oct. 2 letter to a German priest, thanking him for letting him know of the passing of the Rev. Gerhard Winkler, a Cistercian priest and colleague of Benedict.(Vatican Media via AP)

Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica

Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica

In Other News
1
Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely
2
Bus bombs kill 14 in Syria capital; shells elsewhere kill 10
3
1,028 more COVID deaths in Russia as non-workweek considered
4
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
5
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top