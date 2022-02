Retired officer says he had no choice in theater killing

His defense invoked Florida’s “stand your ground,” which allows use of deadly force in the face of mortal danger or fear of serious injury, but that was rejected by Circuit Judge Susan Barthle. Since the shooting, Reeves has mostly been on house arrest as his attorneys’ arguments and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the trial.

Under questioning by his attorney Richard Escobar, Reeves testified Thursday that he and his wife, Vivian, had arrived early to see the Afghan War movie “Lone Survivor,” sitting in the back row. The Oulsons were sitting one row in front, slightly to Reeves' right.

Dressed in a gray suit and speaking in a clear, calm voice, Reeves said as the previews began, he asked Oulson politely to put down his cellphone because it was shining in his eyes. He said Oulson cursed at him and refused. Turning periodically to face jurors, as police officers are trained, Reeves said he was not angry, but decided to head to the lobby and report Oulson to the manager.

After he returned to his seat, he said Oulson glared at him and seemed to be speaking loudly to his wife or the audience in general. Reeves said he tried to “defuse the situation” by telling Oulson that if he had known he would put his phone away, he would not have involved the manager.

He said he turned away, but when he looked back Oulson had stood up, he saw a reflection and something hit him in the glasses, knocking them askew. He believes Oulson threw his cellphone because it was found on the floor near Reeves' feet.

Reeves said Oulson stood over him, “yelling a lot of profanities and threats."

“The F-word seemed to be his primary vocabulary,” using the word as part of a threat to beat him, Reeves said. “He is very volatile and active. He is trying to come over the seats.

“I am looking up at this guy and he looked like a monster,” Reeves said. He said Nicole Oulson tried to hold her husband back, but Chad Oulson appeared ready to strike.

“I was completely defenseless,” Reeves said. “I have never encountered someone exhibiting that amount of uncontrolled anger and rage.”

He pulled his gun from his pocket and fired once, fatally striking Oulson in the chest. Sheriff's deputies arrived and arrested Reeves.

Reeves appeared less confident under cross-examination by prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser, often struggling to understand and answer questions.

Rosenwasser repeatedly tried to show Reeves was not as debilitated as he claimed, pointing out that shortly before the shooting he went on an archery hunting trip where he walked uphill and climbed 10 feet (3 meters) up a tree.

Reeves also conceded that someone cannot shoot another person who simply threw a harmless item at them and that he had rejected his wife's suggestion that they move away from the Oulsons.

Rosenwasser spent significant time with Reeves going through security video of the shooting, trying to show that the reflection Reeves saw just before shooting was light bouncing off reflective material on his own shoe. He told Reeves there was no indication on the video that Oulson threw his cellphone and he had no markings on his face where he said he had been hit.

Reeves said Oulson did throw it.

“No one can answer that but me,” Reeves said.

The defense soon rested. Closing arguments were scheduled for Friday.

Caption Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves prepares to give testimony during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Caption Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves prepares to give testimony during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Caption Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves gives testimony while being questioned by defense attorney Richard Escobar during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in Jan. 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Caption Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves gives testimony while being questioned by defense attorney Richard Escobar during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in Jan. 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Caption Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves is sworn in before giving testimony in his defense during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Caption Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves is sworn in before giving testimony in his defense during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Caption Nicole Oulson, widow of Chad Oulson, is seated in the gallery moments before former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves is called to give testimony in his defense during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Caption Nicole Oulson, widow of Chad Oulson, is seated in the gallery moments before former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves is called to give testimony in his defense during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Caption Nicole Oulson, widow of Chad Oulson, is seated in the gallery moments before former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves is called to give testimony in his defense during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Caption Nicole Oulson, widow of Chad Oulson, is seated in the gallery moments before former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves is called to give testimony in his defense during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Caption Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves, left, takes the stand while giving testimony in his defense during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Caption Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves, left, takes the stand while giving testimony in his defense during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Caption Defense attorneys Dino Michaels and Richard Escobar, at left, join Pinellas-Pasco assistant state attorneys Glenn Martin and Scott Rosenwasser, right, before Florida 6th Circuit Court judge Susan Barthle during a break in testimony by former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves who took the stand in his own defense on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Caption Defense attorneys Dino Michaels and Richard Escobar, at left, join Pinellas-Pasco assistant state attorneys Glenn Martin and Scott Rosenwasser, right, before Florida 6th Circuit Court judge Susan Barthle during a break in testimony by former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves who took the stand in his own defense on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Caption Pinellas-Pasco assistant state attorneys Scott Rosenwasser, center, leaves the bench after conferring with Florida 6th Circuit Court judge Susan Barthle during a break in testimony by former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves who took the stand in his own defense on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Caption Pinellas-Pasco assistant state attorneys Scott Rosenwasser, center, leaves the bench after conferring with Florida 6th Circuit Court judge Susan Barthle during a break in testimony by former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves who took the stand in his own defense on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Caption Vivian Reeves, 75, center, leaves the courtroom during a break in testimony where her husband, former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves, provided testimony in his defense during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Caption Vivian Reeves, 75, center, leaves the courtroom during a break in testimony where her husband, former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves, provided testimony in his defense during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Caption Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves points to his left eye while providing details for the jury about the moments surrounding the shooting of Chad Oulson during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Caption Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves points to his left eye while providing details for the jury about the moments surrounding the shooting of Chad Oulson during his second-degree murder trial on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford