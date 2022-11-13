Retired Las Vegas AP correspondent Robert Macy dies at 85

In 1988 he reported on the fatal police shooting of a man who took a 74-year-old employee hostage while trying to steal $1 million in jewelry from the Liberace Museum. Macy was there when singer Wayne Newton, known as “Mr. Las Vegas,” performed his 25,000th show in 1996.

He interviewed more than 200 celebrities, including comedians George Burns and Red Skelton and singers from Phyllis McGuire to Paul Anka to the Osmond Brothers. He also developed friendships with more than a few.

Macy knew entertainers Siegfried & Roy so well that when trainer and performer Roy Horn was attacked in 2003 by one of their white tigers, the AP story carried his byline even though he was already retired.

Macy retired from the AP in 2000 and the following year was inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda, of Las Vegas: son Brent and daughter-in-law Martha, of Las Vegas; and son Scott, granddaughters Kara and Savannah and great-granddaughter Azlynn, all of Leesburg, Florida.

Funeral services are pending.