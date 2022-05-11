Retired AP photographer Ut gives pope 'Napalm Girl' photo

Ut and Kim Phuc were in Italy to open an exhibit of his photographs in Milan ahead of the anniversary of his “Napalm Girl” photograph. Such images have a potent effect on Francis: He has previously handed out pocket-sized copies of another wartime photograph of a young Nagasaki boy carrying his dead brother on his back that was taken by an American military photographer during World War II.

Francis, who named himself after the peace-loving St. Francis of Assisi, had printed on the photo “The fruit of war.”

Ut was only 21 when he took the Vietnam photo, then set his camera aside to rush the 9-year-old Kim Phuc to a hospital, where doctors saved her life.

“It was only me with my driver there, then I said I don’t want to leave because I know she will die,” Ut recalled. “Then I picked her up, put her in the van and I brought her to the hospital.”

Ut later became a AP photographer based in Los Angeles, photographing A-list celebrities until he retired from the news agency in 2017.

Recalling the horror of that day, Kim Phuc said that 50 years ago she was known to the world only as a victim of war.

“But right now, 50 years later, I am no longer a victim of war. I am a mother, a grandmother and a survivor calling out for peace,” she said.

Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut holds the" Napalm Girl", his Pulitzer Prize winning photo as he waits to meet with Pope Francis during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village after it was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by South Vietnamese forces. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut holds the" Napalm Girl", his Pulitzer Prize winning photo as he waits to meet with Pope Francis during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village after it was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by South Vietnamese forces. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, center, flanked by Kim Phuc, holds the" Napalm Girl", his Pulitzer Prize winning photo as they wait to meet with Pope Francis during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village after it was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by South Vietnamese forces. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, center, flanked by Kim Phuc, holds the" Napalm Girl", his Pulitzer Prize winning photo as they wait to meet with Pope Francis during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village after it was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by South Vietnamese forces. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, shows the" Napalm Girl", Pulitzer Prize winning photo as he meets with Pope Francis during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village after it was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by South Vietnamese forces. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, shows the" Napalm Girl", Pulitzer Prize winning photo as he meets with Pope Francis during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village after it was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by South Vietnamese forces. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Associated Press Pultizer Price winner Nick Ut, right, and UNESCO ambassador Kim Phuc, center, arrive in St. Peter's Square on the occasion of Pope Francis' weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Associated Press Pultizer Price winner Nick Ut, right, and UNESCO ambassador Kim Phuc, center, arrive in St. Peter's Square on the occasion of Pope Francis' weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Square at the end of his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Square at the end of his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, shows a photo of his meeting with Pope Francis soon after the papal weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village after it was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by South Vietnamese forces. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, shows a photo of his meeting with Pope Francis soon after the papal weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village after it was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by South Vietnamese forces. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, center, and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc, right, meet with Pope Francis at the end of a general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press and including Ut's 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village that was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by the South Vietnamese air force, (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, center, and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc, right, meet with Pope Francis at the end of a general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press and including Ut's 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village that was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by the South Vietnamese air force, (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc, right, and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, share a laugh during an interview with The Associated Press after they participated in a general audience with Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulizer winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village that was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by the South Vietnamese air force. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis Caption UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc, right, and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, share a laugh during an interview with The Associated Press after they participated in a general audience with Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulizer winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village that was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by the South Vietnamese air force. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, center, and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc, right, show to Pope Francis Ut's 1973 Pulitzer winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village that was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by the South Vietnamese air force, at the end of a general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, center, and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc, right, show to Pope Francis Ut's 1973 Pulitzer winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village that was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by the South Vietnamese air force, at the end of a general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc, right, recalls how Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, looked to her 'so short' when they met again 15 years after the end of the Vietnam war, during an interview with The Associated Press after they participated in a general audience with Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulizer winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village that was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by the South Vietnamese air force. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis Caption UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc, right, recalls how Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, looked to her 'so short' when they met again 15 years after the end of the Vietnam war, during an interview with The Associated Press after they participated in a general audience with Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulizer winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village that was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by the South Vietnamese air force. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, left, looks at Kim Phuc showing to cameras the scars left by napalm on her body after they met with Pope Francis during the papal weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village after it was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by South Vietnamese forces. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis Caption Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, left, looks at Kim Phuc showing to cameras the scars left by napalm on her body after they met with Pope Francis during the papal weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulitzer-winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village after it was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by South Vietnamese forces. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis