Results of 2nd autopsy to be given in Patrick Lyoya's death

Video from a bystander shows Lyoya was on the ground when he was shot in the head during a struggle with a white Grand Rapids officer on April 4. The official autopsy report is being shared with state police and won't immediately be released to the public.

But a separate autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz, a 95-year-old forensic pathologist who worked on investigations following the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., among other high-profile cases. He's a former medical examiner in the Detroit area.