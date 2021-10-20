Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $3.1M

Nine employees were arrested in the investigation of Uncle Sam's.

Even though a judge in the criminal case said there was no probable cause for the warrants, another judge handling the civil case found in March 2019 that the detective leading the investigation had probable cause to arrest Frimmel and Norton on the ID theft charge and ruled against the lawsuit’s claims of malicious arrest and abuse of process.

What remained of the lawsuit were the claims of illegal search and search, defamation and negligent restraint related to the handcuffing of Frimmel during the arrest.

Frimmel and his manager said they were arrested after the restaurant owner was asked by the U.S. Justice Department for help in a now-settled civil rights lawsuit that accused the sheriff’s office of racial profiling, retaliating against Arpaio’s critics and other civil rights violations.

One of Frimmel’s attorneys said the Justice Department contacted his client during the federal investigation, but Frimmel never returned the call.

The retaliation claim wasn’t mentioned in the extensive March 2019 pretrial order that examined the legal claims and evidence.

Leon Silver, one of the lawyers representing Frimmel and Norton, said the 2019 decision wasn’t a final judgment and that the judge might have still allowed the malicious arrest claim to be heard at trial. Silver said investigators never proved his client knew that job applicants were using fake IDs to seek jobs.

“My clients feel vindicated by the settlement,” Silver said. “They are relieved to have this behind them. They have lived with this way too long. They just want to get on with their lives.”

Arpaio, who is now running for mayor of his adopted hometown of Fountain Hills, said it was the county’s decision to settle the case.

“I was ready to go to court and go before a jury of my peers to testify,” Arpaio said. “I didn’t have that chance. I still feel like we would have won that trial if it went before a jury.”