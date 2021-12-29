Rest of world junior championship canceled over COVID-19

Tardif added that the tournament adjusted protocols almost immediately upon players, coaches and staff arriving to avoid possible virus spread. That included daily testing and team-wide quarantine mandates when positive cases were confirmed.

Those steps, combined with attendees not being contained fully inside a bubble, explain how the tournament for the top players in the world under age 20 was called off after nine games and four confirmed cases.

“Our hearts go out to the players and staff of not just our country but every nation, who have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to get to this point,” U.S. national junior team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said. “We’re proud of our team for doing everything that’s been asked of them and will work to ensure their safe return home.”

Hockey Canada president Tom Renney and CEO Scott Smith said the host organization understands and supports the IIHF’s decision.

“Although we know this is the right decision, we sympathize with all participants who have earned the opportunity to represent their countries on the world stage and that will not be able to realize that dream in its entirety,” Renney and Smith said in a statement.

The IIHF previously canceled the women’s under-18 world championship and other events scheduled for January, citing health and safety concerns. USA Hockey and Hockey Canada asked the IIHF to reconsider in particular the cancelation of the women’s tournament, looking to reschedule for the good of the sport.

