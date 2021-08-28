Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

“Today is it,” Jamie Rhome, acting deputy director of the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami, said Saturday. “If you're in coastal Louisiana and Mississippi, you really, really have to get going because today is it in terms of protecting life and property.”

Ida intensified rapidly Friday from a tropical storm to a hurricane with top winds of 80 mph (128 kph) as it crossed western Cuba.

Late Saturday morning, Ida was centered 435 miles (710 kilometers) southeast of Houma, a city on Louisiana's coast. It was traveling northwest at 16 mph (26 kph), forecasters said. It’s maximum sustained winds were 85 mph (140kph). The wind speed in the late morning forecast had not picked up from an earlier advisory from the National Hurricane Center, but forecasters still expected it to reach Category 4 strength before making landfall on the central Louisiana coast.

In New Orleans, city officials said residents need to be prepared for prolonged power outages, and asked elderly residents to consider evacuating. Collin Arnold, the city’s emergency management director, said the city could be under high winds for about 10 hours. Earlier Friday, Cantrell called for a mandatory evacuation for residents outside the city’s levee protections — a relatively small sliver of the city’s population.

Ida would be the latest test of New Orleans’ aging street drainage system. In a statement Friday, the city outlined steps it was taking to ensure that pumps were working and power sources to those pumps were ready. But the amount of rain could be enough to overwhelm even a fully functional system.

“We want to be clear, that with the amount of rain now forecasted, approximately 10 inches over the course of the event, it is likely that we will experience flooding,” the city said in a late Friday statement.

Some ordinarily bustling businesses were closed Saturday. One popular breakfast spot was locked up tight with sandbags against the door to guard against flash floods.

With the storm’s forward speed slowing down and the intensity picking up, the storm surge may overtop some levees that protect parts of New Orleans on the west bank of the Mississippi River, said Heath Jones, emergency manager of the Army Corps of Engineers’ New Orleans District. However, he said they are designed to be overtopped and have protections in place to prevent more damage. There does not appear to be any danger of storm surge coming over the levees that protect the city’s east bank, which makes up most of the city, he said.

Across the region, residents filled sandbags, got gasoline for cars and generators and stocked up on food. Capt. Ross Eichorn, a fishing guide on the coast about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans, said he fears warm Gulf waters will “make a monster” out of Ida.

“With a direct hit, ain’t no telling what’s going to be left — if anything,” Eichorn said.

A hurricane warning was issued for most of the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Pearl River, including metropolitan New Orleans. A tropical storm warning was extended to the Alabama-Florida line.

President Joe Biden approved a federal emergency declaration for Louisiana ahead of the storm.

Additionally, the hurricane center said a new tropical depression formed early Saturday. It was centered 800 miles (1,285 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands. It was expected to remain over the open Atlantic Ocean and posed no hazards to land.

Caption Jawan Williams shovels sand for a sandbag held by his son Jayden Williams, before landfall of Hurricane Ida at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, La., which is part of the Greater New Orleans metropolitan area, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph when it slams ashore late Sunday.

Caption Vehicles head slowly east on the Interstate-10 twin spans leaving New Orleans while only a trickle of cars heads west back into the city before landfall of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city's levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system.

Caption Clouds pass by the Central Business District (CBD) including the Superdome before Hurricane Ida makes landfall in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Residents across Louisiana's coast are taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a "life-altering" Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore.

Caption Michael Richard of Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts boards up Crescent City Pizza on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter before landfall of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Richard said the group is planning to board up and protect 34 restaurants owned by the company for the storm.

Caption Gregory Moore, right, helps a local residents fill sand bags as they prepare for the expectd arrival of Hurricane Ida Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Gulfoport,

Caption Local residents fill sand bags as they prepare for the expected arrival of Hurricane Ida Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss.

Caption Sandbags are in place at Satsuma restaurant in New Orleans on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Normally bustling on a weekend morning, the popular breakfast spot was closed while taking protections against possible flash floods as Hurricane Ida approached the Louisiana coast.

Caption A resident takes home sandbags from a city run sandbag distribution location at the Dryades YMCA along Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in New Orleans, as residents prepare for Hurricane Ida.

Caption St. Bernard Parish residents fill up their cars and gas cans as the Louisiana coast prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in New Orleans. Hurricane Ida struck Cuba on Friday and threatened to slam into Louisiana with devastating force over the weekend, prompting New Orleans' mayor to order everyone outside the protection of the city's levees to evacuate.

Caption Clouds pass by the Central Business District (CBD) including the Superdome before Hurricane Ida makes landfall in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

Caption Corey Williams, right, and John Smith, both of Pelican Ice, hurriedly stack bags of ice into a gas station freezer in preparation for Tropical Storm Ida on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Jefferson, La. Forecasters now say Ida could be a major Category 3 hurricane with top winds of 115 mph when it nears the U.S. coast.

Caption A crew with the Flood Protection Authority East remove wall barriers Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in New Orleans, that will allow the flood gates at Downman Road to be closed in coming days in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ida.

Caption Long lines crisscrossing at a Race Track gas station on Jefferson Highway in Jefferson, La., as people prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ida on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Forecasters now say Ida could be a major Category 3 hurricane with top winds of 115 mph when it nears the U.S. coast.

Caption Westbound I-10 traffic on the Bonnet Carré Spillway is slow going at 4:00 a.m. near Kenner, La. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, as many New Orleans area residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ida. Residents across Louisiana's coast are taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a "life-altering" Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore.

Caption Local residents fill sand bags as they prepare for the expected arrival of Hurricane Ida Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss.