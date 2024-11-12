At least 11 employees injured in explosion at Kentucky business

"The cause at this point of the explosion is unknown,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. No one died in the explosion, he added.

Greenburg said officials spoke to employees inside the plant. “They have initially conveyed that everything was normal activity when the explosion occurred,” he said.

The Louisville Fire Department said in a post on the social platform X that multiple agencies were responding to a “large-scale incident.”

Louisville Metro Emergency Services urged people within a mile of the business to shelter in place.