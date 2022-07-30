Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods

“That’s what made it so tough for me,” he said. “Here I am, sitting there, watching my house become immersed in water and you got people begging for help. And I couldn’t help,” because he was tending to his own family.

The water was up to his knees when he arrived home and he had to wade across the yard and carry two of his kids out to the car. He could barely shut the door of his SUV as they were leaving.

In Garrett on Saturday, couches, tables and pillows soaked by flooding were stacked in yards along the foothills of the mountainous region as people worked to clear out debris and shovel mud from driveways and roads under now-blue skies.

Hubert Thomas, 60, and his nephew Harvey, 37, fled to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonburg after floodwaters destroyed their home in Pine Top late Wednesday night. The two were able to rescue their dog, CJ, but fear the damages to the home are beyond repair. Hubert Thomas, a retired coal miner, said his entire life savings was invested in his home.

“I’ve got nothing now,” he said.

Harvey Thomas, an EMT, said he fell asleep to the sound of light rain, and it wasn’t long until his uncle woke him up warning him that water was getting dangerously close to the house.

“It was coming inside and it just kept getting worse,” he said, “like there was, at one point, we looked at the front door and mine and his cars was playing bumper cars, like bumper boats in the middle of our front yard.”

As for what’s next, Harvey Thomas said he doesn’t know, but he’s thankful to be alive.

“Mountain people are strong,” he said. “And like I said it’s not going to be tomorrow, probably not next month, but I think everybody’s going to be okay. It’s just going to be a long process.”

At least 25 have people died — including four children — in the flooding, Kentucky’s governor said Saturday.

“We continue to pray for the families that have suffered an unfathomable loss," Gov. Andy Beshear said. ”Some having lost almost everyone in their household.”

Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims of the record flash flooding. Crews have made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats, the governor said.

“I’m worried that we’re going to be finding bodies for weeks to come,” Beshear said during a midday briefing.

The rain let up early Friday after parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches (20-27 centimeters) over 48 hours. But some waterways were not expected to crest until Saturday. About 18,000 utility customers in Kentucky remained without power Saturday, poweroutage.us reported.

It's the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have pounded parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis earlier this week and again on Friday. Scientists warn climate change is making weather disasters more common.

As rainfall hammered Appalachia this week, water tumbled down hillsides and into valleys and hollows where it swelled creeks and streams coursing through small towns. The torrent engulfed homes and businesses and trashed vehicles. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties.

The flooding extended into western Virginia and southern West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six counties in West Virginia where the flooding downed trees, power outages and blocked roads. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made an emergency declaration, enabling officials to mobilize resources across the flooded southwest of the state.

The deluge came two days after record rains around St. Louis dropped more than 12 inches (31 centimeters) and killed at least two people. Last month, heavy rain on mountain snow in Yellowstone National Park triggered historic flooding and the evacuation of more than 10,000 people. In both instances, the rain flooding far exceeded what forecasters predicted.

Extreme rain events have become more common as climate change bakes the planet and alters weather patterns, according to scientists. That’s a growing challenge for officials during disasters, because models used to predict storm impacts are in part based on past events and can’t keep up with increasingly devastating flash floods and heat waves like those that have recently hit the Pacific Northwest and southern Plains.

“It’s a battle of extremes going on right now in the United States,” said University of Oklahoma meteorologist Jason Furtado. “These are things we expect to happen because of climate change. ... A warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor and that means you can produce increased heavy rainfall.”

Combined Shape Caption A volunteer from the local Mennonite community in Ogden Hollar help clean mud and debris from flood ravaged homes in Hineman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption A volunteer from the local Mennonite community in Ogden Hollar help clean mud and debris from flood ravaged homes in Hineman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local mennonite community carry tubfulls of debris from flood soaked houses for disposal at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local mennonite community carry tubfulls of debris from flood soaked houses for disposal at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from a local mennonite community help clean up the mud and debris following flooding at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from a local mennonite community help clean up the mud and debris following flooding at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Muddy debris sits at the side of the road where it is being piled up for disposal in Ogden Hollar at Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Muddy debris sits at the side of the road where it is being piled up for disposal in Ogden Hollar at Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Phillip Michael Caudill, holds his 4-year-old son, Connor, outside their temporary room at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The state park is serving a as a shelter for flooding victims. Caudill and his family had to flee their home in Wayland, Kentucky, early Thursday morning as flood waters rushed in when heavy rains pounded eastern Kentucky. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan Combined Shape Caption Phillip Michael Caudill, holds his 4-year-old son, Connor, outside their temporary room at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The state park is serving a as a shelter for flooding victims. Caudill and his family had to flee their home in Wayland, Kentucky, early Thursday morning as flood waters rushed in when heavy rains pounded eastern Kentucky. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan

Combined Shape Caption Phillip Michael Caudill displays a drone photo of his flooded home outside his temporary room at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The state park is serving a as a shelter for flooding victims. Caudill and his family had to flee their home in Wayland, Kentucky, early Thursday morning as flood waters rushed in when heavy rains pounded eastern Kentucky. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan Combined Shape Caption Phillip Michael Caudill displays a drone photo of his flooded home outside his temporary room at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The state park is serving a as a shelter for flooding victims. Caudill and his family had to flee their home in Wayland, Kentucky, early Thursday morning as flood waters rushed in when heavy rains pounded eastern Kentucky. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan

Combined Shape Caption Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption A Perry County school bus lies destroyed after being caught up in the floodwaters of Lost Cree in Ned, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption A Perry County school bus lies destroyed after being caught up in the floodwaters of Lost Cree in Ned, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Men ride in a bpsy along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Combined Shape Caption Men ride in a bpsy along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Combined Shape Caption Hindman, Ky., Mayor Tracy Neice operates a backhoe to clear debris from the road in downtown Hindman, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Hindman, Ky., Mayor Tracy Neice operates a backhoe to clear debris from the road in downtown Hindman, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Patricia Colombo explains how she and her fiance took turns overnight watching the water line near his home in Jackson, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. Colombo had to be rescued from her car (not the one pictured) when it stalled in high water earlier in the day Thursday while she was trying to drive home during heavy rains. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan Combined Shape Caption Patricia Colombo explains how she and her fiance took turns overnight watching the water line near his home in Jackson, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. Colombo had to be rescued from her car (not the one pictured) when it stalled in high water earlier in the day Thursday while she was trying to drive home during heavy rains. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan

Combined Shape Caption A woman glances at her phone after carrying supplies into her home in Jackson, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. Flooding in the area surrounded many homes, forcing people to walk through water to get inside. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan Combined Shape Caption A woman glances at her phone after carrying supplies into her home in Jackson, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. Flooding in the area surrounded many homes, forcing people to walk through water to get inside. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local mennonite community clean flood damaged property from a house at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local mennonite community clean flood damaged property from a house at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local Mennonite community remove debris from flood damaged property at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local Mennonite community remove debris from flood damaged property at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local mennonite community clean flood damaged property from a house at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local mennonite community clean flood damaged property from a house at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley