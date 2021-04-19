Residents evacuated as mountain fire spreads in Cape Town

Wildfires on the mountains surrounding Cape Town are fairly common during the hot, dry summer months but are sometimes fanned into huge, uncontrollable blazes by strong winds.

Gift of the Givers, a disaster response organization, said it was providing meals for around 4,000 students who were evacuated from the university campus. Many of those students were taken to local hotels, Gift of the Givers said. Activities at the university have been shut down until at least Wednesday, the university said.

The charity is also supplying food and water for firefighters who have been working for more than 24 hours to try to control the fire.

No injuries to residents or students have been reported but at least one firefighter was hospitalized for burn injuries, the city said.

Heavy smoke hung over parts of Cape Town and people were advised to cover their faces with wet towels or rags while being evacuated.

On Sunday, the fire badly damaged the University of Cape Town's Jagger Library, where important archives and book collections were kept. Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said some valuable works were lost but many were saved by roller doors that were activated to seal off parts of the library.

“It is tragic that literary treasures have been lost at the UCT library but I have been informed that some of the most valuable works were saved,” Plato said.

Firefighters douse the destroyed Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, April 18, 2021. A wildfire raging on the slopes of Cape Town's Table Mountain spread to the University forcing the evacuation of students.. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht

