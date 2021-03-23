Resident killed in fire at New York assisted living facility

Residents were taken by bus to another facility, according to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, public information officer for Troop F Headquarters. He told The Associated Press that authorities were trying to determine Tuesday morning whether anyone was missing in the building.

Several agencies worked to get the fire under control.

At one point, video from the scene showed the second floor of the facility collapsing as the fire burned. Nevel said he didn’t know how many residents were in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

In this image taken from video firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults early Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, N.Y. The early-morning fire at the assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. (WABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited