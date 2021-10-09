springfield-news-sun logo
X

Resident charged with killing 2 at Maryland senior community

This undated photo provided by the Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland shows Roy Batson. On Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, Maryland police announced first-degree murder charges against Batson for shooting two staff members of a senior living community to death at the facility where they worked. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police Department via AP)
Caption
This undated photo provided by the Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland shows Roy Batson. On Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, Maryland police announced first-degree murder charges against Batson for shooting two staff members of a senior living community to death at the facility where they worked. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Maryland police have announced first-degree murder charges against a man for shooting two staff members of a senior living community to death at the facility where they worked

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Maryland police announced first-degree murder charges on Saturday against a resident of a senior living community who fatally shot two staff members inside the facility a day earlier.

Roy Batson, 63, remains in custody on a no-bond status, Prince George's County police said in a news release.

Batson, of Capitol Heights, is accused of killing 46-year-old Mackeda Evans, of Temple Hills, and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng, of Capitol Heights, on Friday at the Gateway Village senior living community in Capitol Heights, just outside of Washington. Boateng worked and lived at the complex, police said.

The preliminary investigation found that Batson had confronted Evans on Friday morning about a prior dispute between the two in October over a violation notice, police said. He admitted to going to his apartment, retrieving a gun and returning to the first-floor office area and shooting both victims, police said.

Gateway Village is one of 310 communities in 25 states run by National Church Residences, which describes itself as “the nation’s largest provider of affordable senior housing and services.” Its website says the apartment complex about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) east of Washington includes studio and one-bedroom units for “seniors age 62+.”

A county website describes the property as subsidized government housing for seniors with low incomes.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a senior housing apartment on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Capitol Heights, Md. Two people were fatally shot Friday at the Maryland senior living facility just outside of Washington, D.C., and one suspect is in custody, police said. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP)
Caption
Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a senior housing apartment on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Capitol Heights, Md. Two people were fatally shot Friday at the Maryland senior living facility just outside of Washington, D.C., and one suspect is in custody, police said. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP)

Credit: Bill O'Leary

Credit: Bill O'Leary

Police at the scene of a shooting at a senior housing apartment on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Capitol Heights, Md. Two people were fatally shot Friday at the Maryland senior living facility just outside of Washington, D.C., and one suspect is in custody, police said. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP)
Caption
Police at the scene of a shooting at a senior housing apartment on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Capitol Heights, Md. Two people were fatally shot Friday at the Maryland senior living facility just outside of Washington, D.C., and one suspect is in custody, police said. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP)

Credit: Bill O'Leary

Credit: Bill O'Leary

In Other News
1
Man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets beaten, dies near LA
2
Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated
3
No. 17 Mississippi holds on to beat No. 13 Arkansas 52-51
4
Mickelson rides hot stretch to 2-shot lead on Champions Tour
5
Boomer: Brooks 2 late TDs, No. 6 Oklahoma beats Texas 55-48
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top