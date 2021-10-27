Researchers worry about Census' gap in 2020 survey data

Because the 1-year estimates are released every year, they offer a window into annual changes, something particularly important in 2020 when many researchers want to answer questions such as whether people moved during the pandemic, and if they did, to where, said Kenneth Johnson, a senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire.

“Was there a significant outflow from dense urban cores? Did rural and recreational areas receive significant inflows of migrants? I get asked about this all the time by the media, yet we really haven’t had much good data to look at this,” Johnson said. “The 1-year ACS would have given our first insights into it.”

The bureau first announced problems with the 1-year estimates last summer, and Wednesday's report goes into details about the problems. They include unreasonable overestimates on median household income, the number of single-family homes, married people and college-educated residents, as well as suspect decreases in the number of noncitizens.

Census Bureau officials are still deliberating whether they will release 5-year estimates from the 2020 American Community Survey, which provides data at smaller geographies and is aggregated over multiple years. The 1-year estimates provide information on places only with at least 65,000 people.

