Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

Photos released by the agency showed rescuers taking residents to shelters.

The bodies of three people were recovered after being swept away by floods in Oyang Barang village, where 40 houses were also destroyed, Ola said. Hundreds of people fled their submerged homes, some of which were swept away by the floodwaters.

In another village, Waiburak, three people were killed and seven missing after overnight rains caused rivers to burst their banks, sending muddy water into large areas of East Flores district, Ola said. Four injured people were being treated at a local health clinic.

The rains also caused solidified lava to tumble down the slopes of Ili Lewotolok volcano and hit several villages. That disaster on Lembata island killed at least 11, while at least 16 others were still buried under tons of the solid lava, Jati said. The lava was left after the volcano erupted in November.

Hundreds of people were still involved in the rescue efforts on Monday. Ten districts and the provincial capital of Kupanng were affected by flashfloods and a landslide that damaged five bridges and several public facilities in East Nusa Tenggara province, Jati said.

He said more than 950 houses were damaged, including dozens that were flattened or swept away by floods and mud, forcing 2,655 people to flee to government shelters.

President Joko Widodo said he ordered his Cabinet ministers and the chiefs of the military, police and disaster agency to carry out emergency response measures as quickly as possible.

“I can feel the grief of our brothers and sisters there caused by these disasters,” Widodo said in a televised address, offering deep condolences to the victims.

In East Timor, 11 people were killed in the capital, Dili, and at least 10 bodies were recovered elsewhere in the tiny nation as rains caused landslides and dams to overflow. “We are still searching for the areas impacted by the natural disasters” and the toll could rise, said Joaquim José Gusmão dos Reis Martins, the nation's secretary of state for civil protection.

East Timor President Francisco Guterres Lu Olo offered his condolences to the victims and asked government officials to coordinate the response.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja has produced high waves, strong winds and heavy rains for the past three days and its effects are expected to last until Friday, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency.

She warned that the cyclone could trigger waves up to 4 meters (more than 13 feet) on Sumba, Flores and Rote islands in East Nusa Tenggara province and up to 6 meters (19.6 feet) in the southern part of the province and in the Banda Sea and Indian Ocean.

Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas, Jati said.

Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Australian forecasters have warned residents in Western Australia state’s far north that the tropical cyclone was intensifying and moving toward them.

Seroja, or lotus flower, formed early Monday morning in Indonesian waters and was moving southwest, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said. It's not expected to affect Australian communities for the next 48 hours, but residents were urged to monitor forecasts.

___

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. AP journalist Raimundos Oki in Dili, East Timor, contributed to this report.

In this image made from video, Indonesian soldiers use a tractor to help residents to cross a flooded road in Malaka Tengah, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Monday, April 5, 2021.

A man inspects buildings damaged by a flood in Dili, East Timor, Monday, April 5, 2021.

Residents wait for help to cross a flooded road in Malaka Tengah, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Monday, April 5, 2021.

A woman with her children carries their belongings as they walk after crossing a flooded road in Malaka Tengah, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Monday, April 5, 2021.

People wade through flood waters in Dili, East Timor, Monday, April 5, 2021.

People inspect buildings damaged by a flood in Dili, East Timor, Monday, April 5, 2021.

People inspect the damage at a village affected by flood in Ile Ape, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021.

People carry a man injured during a flood in Ile Ape, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021.

A damaged vehicle sits in the flood water in Ile Ape, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Flood survivors receive medical treatment at a hospital on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021.

People walk amid debris at a village affected by flood in Ile Ape, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021.

People queue up to cross a makeshift bridge at a village affected by floods on Adonara Island, East Flores, Indonesia, Monday, April 5, 2021.

A dog sits amid the wreckage of buildings damaged by flooding on Adonara Island, East Flores, Indonesia, Monday, April 5, 2021.

Residents clear up debris from around their houses following a flood in Dili, East Timor, Monday, April 5, 2021.

A heavy machinery clears up mud from a neighborhood following a flood in Dili, East Timor, Monday, April 5, 2021.