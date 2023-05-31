Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sends 100 National Guard soldiers to US-Mexican border

Youngkin’s press team did not immediately respond to a question about the expected cost of the mission or the source of funding.

Youngkin, a former private equity executive who is barred under Virginia law from seeking a second consecutive term, is frequently mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender. He said earlier this month that he had no plans to launch such a bid this year.

Republican governors including Florida's Ron DeSantis, a presidential candidate, have recently announced plans to deploy Guard troops. Other GOP governors have made similar deployments in recent years.

President Joe Biden announced in early May plans to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the border, in addition to the 2,500 National Guard members already there. Those military personnel were tasked with data entry, warehouse support and other administrative duties so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, the White House said.

While some other Virginia Republicans praised Youngkin's decision, the state's Democrats characterized the move as absurd or disingenuous.

“Youngkin for President has officially jumped the shark -- our VA National Guard troops shouldn’t be used to further presidential ambitions much less fight a MAGA culture war in Texas of all places -- Never thought I would see my state so compromised,” tweeted state Sen. Scott Surovell.