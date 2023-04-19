Republican effort to undo VA abortion rule fails in Senate

Tuberville said that allowing abortion at VA medical facilities “is illegal and wrong,” and that the rule does not provide enough protections for doctors and nurses with religious objections.

“This rule is wrong on every level,” he said.

In a statement of policy, the White House said Biden would veto the GOP resolution if it had come to his desk.

The effort to undo the rule “undermines patient safety and invites political interference into deeply personal decisions made by pregnant veterans,” the White House said, “threatening their health and lives.”

Buoyed by better-than-expected midterm election results in the wake of the Roe decision, Democrats enthusiastically opposed the resolution. In a news conference ahead of the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that reversing the rule would take away reproductive care for hundreds of thousands of veterans and their families.

“The hard right is telling our veterans that they’ll be treated as second-class citizens,” Schumer said. “And we say, no way, no way, no way!”