Republican Dean Heller announces run for governor of Nevada

Republicans see Nevada, where President Joe Biden won by 2.4 percentage points, as a pick-up opportunity in 2022 because a Democrat occupies the White House and historically midterm voters have swung toward the opposition party, for governors as well as in Congress.

Heller, who lost Nevada’s 2018 Senate race to Democrat Jacky Rosen by five percentage points, said mandates and closures had burdened businesses and hurt schoolchildren. As governor, he said he’d allow private businesses to issue whatever mandates they choose.

Other Republican challengers include Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, attorney Joey Gilbert, surgeon Fred Simon and businessmen Guy Nohra. The primary election will take place in June 2022, five months before the midterms.

