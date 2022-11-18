Republican Boebert's lead narrows to within recount zone

Frisch, a businessman who served on the City Council in the posh ski town of Aspen, tried to lure Republican voters by downplaying his Democratic Party affiliation and tapping into GOP disillusionment with Boebert’s polarizing rhetoric and what he called her brand of “angertainment.”

To Frisch, his unanticipated support among voters points to that disillusionment. Whether win or lose, he said, “I think 99% of the story is here." Frisch said he had expected a close race and wouldn't be surprised if he won. But the candidate, who attended the congressional orientation in Washington, D.C., this week for newly minted representatives, added: "We obviously can’t be surprised if we lose. We’re not that whacko.”

A spokesperson for Boebert did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Thursday.

___

Associated Press writer Will Weissert contributed to this report from Washington D.C.

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.