springfield-news-sun logo
X

Tanzania: Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
A small passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane as it headed for Bukoba Airport. Tanzanian airline company Precision Air said the flight was coming from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

“When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control,” he said.

Mwampaghale said rescue efforts continued.

In Other News
1
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
2
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
3
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
4
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
5
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top