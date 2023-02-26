Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy; many dead; 40 survivors

The Italian news agency AGI put the number of recovered bodies at 27 and said a baby a few months old was among the dead.

The radio report said vessels from the coast guard, border police and firefighters were involved in rescue efforts.

The coast guard was not immediately available for more details.

Details about the nationalities of the migrants were not immediately provided in the reports.

It was not immediately clear where the boat had set out from, but migrant vessels arriving in Calabria usually depart from Turkish or Egyptian shores. Many of these boats reach remote stretches of Italy's long southern coastline unaided by the coast guard or humanitarian rescue vessels.