X

Reports: Dozens dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico

Nation & World
Updated 2 minutes ago
A Mexican newspaper reports that at least three dozen migrants died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican newspaper reports that at least three dozen migrants died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border.

The Diario de Juarez newspaper citied unnamed sources in the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office. It reported the fire occurred late Monday at a facility in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Neither Mexico’s National Immigration Institute nor the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office responded immediately to requests for confirmation.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process.

Images from the scene showed ambulances, firemen and vans from the morgue around the facility.

In Other News
1
Fed official: SVB itself was main cause of bank's failure
2
Handmade blankets welcome refugees, immigrants to US
3
Study says warming-fueled supercells to hit South more often
4
Kidjo, Blackwell, Pärt awarded Sweden's Polar Music Prize
5
Prince Harry returns to court in tabloid phone hacking case
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top