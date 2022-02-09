Reporters: US military blocking access to troops in Europe

"It is a disservice to an American public in whose name these troops are deploying abroad, and it runs counter to President Biden’s pledges of transparency," the letter states. “The public in a democratic society deserves independent media coverage of their sons and daughters in uniform, and that cannot be provided today without first-hand, on-the-ground reporting of troop activities in Europe.”

Associated Press national security writer Robert Burns is the association's president.

“Restricting access to U.S. troops in Europe during a period of intense global interest is a disservice to the public, who rely on independent journalists to report what is actually happening on the ground,” AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton said in a statement.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Wednesday said decisions about limitations on coverage are part of a broader U.S. government strategy for managing the Ukraine crisis on the “geo-political stage” in search of a diplomatic solution.

“Any decision to provide media access to our troops, whether it’s in an operational environment or a training environment, is a decision that we take seriously,” Kirby said. “We’re just not at a point now where we are able to provide that kind of access.”

Kirby noted that it's a sensitive moment diplomatically as the U.S. and its allies try to prevent a Russian invasion.

“We believe there is still time and space for diplomacy,” he said. “We still believe that there’s headspace with Mr. Putin that can be operated inside. We still believe that he hasn’t made a final decision” to invade Ukraine.

