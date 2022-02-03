Reporter who broke gender barrier in NHL locker rooms dies

“It was an important moment, for it loudly heralded the fact that female sportswriters are a reality and that they must be dealt with,” Herman wrote.

Herman went on to other assignments at the Times, later wrote for The International Herald Tribune and worked at The Washington Post in its health section. She also wrote the 1990 book “Fusion: The Search for Endless Energy.”

Herman became assistant dean for communications at Harvard University’s School of Public Health in 1999 and retired in 2012.

"Robin helped pave the way for so many women in sports by breaking numerous gender barriers that allowed us to follow in her footsteps," the Association for Women in Sports Media tweeted.

Born in 1951 in New York City, Herman achieved other firsts in her lifetime: Herman was also part of the first Princeton University class that admitted women.

Besides her husband, she leaves two adult children and other relatives. The Boston Globe reported Herman will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a gathering of remembrance will be held later.