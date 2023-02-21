Report: Westbrook to sign with Clippers after Jazz waive him

George had lobbied recently for the Clippers to land Westbrook, who won the MVP in 2017 with the Thunder.

“I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’ work is, having one of my best seasons in my career alongside of him. I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out,” George said. “I really think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone. I think he will come in, he will mesh and he’ll figure out how we play and he’ll adjust to it.”

Westbrook would join a Clippers team that is fourth in the Western Conference at 33-28 coming out of the All-Star break.

The Lakers traded Westbrook and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal.

___

