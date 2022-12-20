Report: Sapporo 'reviewing' bid promotion for 2030 Olympics

The IOC has also said it might award the 2030 and 2034 host cities at the same time.

With Sapporo looking less likely, Salt Lake City is the only known candidate. Vancouver appears to be out as a candidate after the provincial government of British Columbia said in October it would not fund a bid.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Milan-Cortina.

Support for the bid in Sapporo seems to be split, but city officials have declined to hold a public referendum. Public votes on funding the Olympics have consistently failed.

Salt Lake City has said it would prefer 2034, partly because it does not want to clash for sponsorships with the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

In 2015, the IOC had only two candidates for the 2022 Winter Olympics — Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan. It chose Beijing by four votes.

The Winter Olympics are becoming an increasingly difficult sell for the IOC, which has said it is concerned their are fewer “climate-reliable” cities able to hold the Games.

Sapporo, Salt Lake City and Vancouver have each held previous Winter Olympics.

___

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report.

___

