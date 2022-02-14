Report: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars

Reports say that each actor will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, airing live on ABC on March 27. Neither the academy nor representatives for Schumer, Hall and Sykes immediately responded to request for comment by The Associated Press. The hosts will be confirmed Tuesday morning on “Good Morning America.”

“Girls Trip” producer Will Packer is producing this year's ceremony. Hall has been in several of Packer's movies, including “Think Like a Man” and “Little.”