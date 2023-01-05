Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

Neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III, nor William’s Kensington Palace office has commented on the claims.

The book, scheduled to be released Tuesday, is the latest in a string of public revelations and accusations by Harry and Meghan that have shaken Britain’s royal family,

Harry, 38, and the American actress married at Windsor Castle in May 2019. Less than a year later, the couple quit royal duties and moved to California, citing what they saw as the media’s racist treatment of Meghan and a lack of support from the palace.

Since then they have presented their side of the story in an interview with Oprah Winfrey and a six-part Netflix documentary released last month, which recounted the couple’s bruising relationship with the U.K. media and estrangement from the royal family.

In the series, Harry claimed William screamed at him during a family meeting and accused palace officials of lying to protect his elder brother, who is now heir to the throne. Meghan talked about wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage.

In extracts of interviews recorded to promote his book and due to be broadcast Sunday, Harry said the royal household had cast him and Meghan as “villains” and “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

Palace officials have declined to comment on any of the allegations.