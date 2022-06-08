Report: Philanthropy can help protect against climate change

A push to reverse that trend is what inspired the report, which was funded by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and the Oak Foundation.

In 2019, Ariadne, a European network of foundations that support social change and human rights issues, recognized a need to increase funding for climate justice. In doing so, the network sought to address the problems of racism, classism, patriarchy, economic injustice and environmental harm that communities affected by climate change disproportionately encounter. Yet it also recognized that many donors didn't know how to get started.

“Ultimately, the climate crisis is deeply interconnected with questions of equity, which must be part of the analysis and embedded in the solutions,” Julie Broome, Ariadne’s director, wrote in the report. “The countries bearing the greatest burden of climate change are often far from the greatest contributors to the crisis."

Candid’s Camarena said the climate crisis requires the same wide range of small, creative solutions that philanthropic donors used to help combat COVID-19. And she said she believes there's reason for optimism that those changes can be achieved.

“In the wake of both the reckoning of COVID inequities and the wake of the racial reckoning with the murder of George Floyd, many foundations changed their value statements and posted notices about how they support racial equity, and in some cases even racial justice,” she said. “Climate justice aligns very well with that, as funders think about not just putting the words on a website but how to operationalize those words.”

