BreakingNews
Clark County groups work to help as need for food aid increases
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Report: Norway sentences Russian for flying drone

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
A 34-year-old Russian has been sentenced to 90 days in prison for flying a drone and thereby breaching sanctions which came into force after Russia went to war against Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 34-year-old Russian was sentenced to 90 days in prison on Wednesday for flying a drone and thereby breaching sanctions which came into force after Russia went to war against Ukraine.

The man, who was not identified, was not suspected of espionage, the Norwegian newspaper Bergens Tidende reported.

He admitted to flying the drone in southern Norway to photograph nature, the daily said, adding he claimed to be unaware that this was banned.

Under Norwegian law, it is prohibited for aircraft operated by Russian companies or citizens “to land on, take off from or fly over Norwegian territory.” Norway is not a member of the European Union but mirrors its moves and decided on the ban earlier this year after the invasion.

The prosecution had asked for a 120-day sentence. Prosecutor Marit Formo said she was “very satisfied with the verdict” of the Hordaland District Court.

Numerous drone sightings have been reported near offshore oil and gas platforms belonging to NATO member Norway, a major oil and gas producer, in recent weeks. Several Russian citizens have been detained over the past few weeks for flying drones or taking photographs of sensitive sites in Norway.

In Other News
1
Diversity in space: Europe space agency to unveil recruits
2
Colorado gay club shooting suspect to be at court hearing
3
Unemployment claims rise to 240,000, highest since August
4
Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75
5
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top