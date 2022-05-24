Report: Mexico's immigration enforcement relies on military

At the time, nongovernmental organizations and the United Nations expressed concerns that the shift to more militarized enforcement would lead to abuses. Even the leadership of the National Immigration Institute was changed, replacing a sociologist schooled in immigration, with the head of Mexico’s prisons. Military officers, some retired, were named to lead at least eight of the institute’s state offices.

Migrants of African origin and women, in particular, have been subject to abuses including discrimination, extortion and sexual abuse, the report said. The groups participating in the report have brought lawsuits in some of those cases.

A particular problem has been mobile checkpoints along highways, something the Supreme Court just declared unconstitutional last week because they lead to racial profiling.

Last August, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said that the main objective for the Army, Navy and National Guard was “to stop all migration” and “cover the northern border, the southern border with soldiers.”

U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said last week in a news conference that the focus on Mexico’s southern border and in the narrow isthmus just above it “were the keys to resolving the problems that we have now about the migration flow,” noting that it was easier to control a line of 300 kilometers (186 miles) than the entire U.S.-Mexico border spanning more than 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles).