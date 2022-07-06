Report: Justice Department probing Texas' border mission

A lawyer for the state police agency acknowledged the federal probe of Gov. Greg Abbott's initiative to curb people crossing from Mexico in a May email, records obtained by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune show. The state prison system also cited a "formal investigation" in a letter seeking to withhold public records related to Operation Lone Star.

The investigation comes to light as a human smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead in a sweltering tractor-trailer highlights the limits of state and federal border controls. Crossings along the entire southern border are at or near their highest point in about two decades.