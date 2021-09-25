Report: Girl wasn't buckled in before fatal theme park fall

When the alarm went off, one operator went back to double-check the rods and saw they were properly affixed, and a second operator then unlocked the rods and reinserted them. The workers failed to understand that the child wasn't wearing the seat belts across her lap, according to the report. The alarm was reset and the ride began.

Dan Caplis, an attorney representing the Estifanos family, said the investigative report shows “this could have been so easily prevented.” He said the family plans on suing the park and are determined to make sure this never happens again.

“The report makes it clear this is the fault of the park, not the fault of the rider,” he said. “The park was fully responsible to ensure everyone was restrained. This is not one of those rides where the rider is responsible for anything, including buckling themselves in. The park is supposed to do all of that. The report makes it clear that this could have been so easily prevented.”

Park founder Steve Beckley said “safety is, and always has been, our top priority.”

“Since opening our first ride just over 15 years ago, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has delivered more than 10 million safe and enjoyable rides,” he said in a statement, noting park management is reviewing the report for recommendations.

“More than anything, we want the Estifanos family to know how deeply sorry we are for their loss and how committed we are to making sure it never happens again,” he wrote.

The investigation now goes to prosecutors for review and consideration of possible criminal charges.

Inspectors ordered the park to be closed after the girl's death while outside trainers were brought in to train staff on how to safely operate the rides. The park has since reopened, but the Haunted Mine Drop ride remains closed.