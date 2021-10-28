Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

“Dutch greenhouse gas emissions are expected to decrease by between 38% and 48% in 2030, compared to 1990 levels. This means that the government’s emission reduction target of 49% by 2030 is not yet in view,” the outlook said.

The government said the predictions had not taken into account a 7 billion euro ($8.1 billion) investment in more measures to cut emissions that was announced last month. But it conceded that its 2030 target “most likely won't be achieved” and said agreed that extra measures are necessary to meet its own and European Union emission-cutting targets.

The Dutch branch of Greenpeace blamed the country's continuing use of coal-fired power stations, its large airports and the number of livestock on farms for the nation's failure to meet emissions targets.

“We are totally unsurprised that the Cabinet is not hitting its own climate targets,” tweeted Greenpeace climate and energy expert Dewi Zloch. “Year after year, the climate policy doesn't get a pass mark” in the Environmental Assessment Agency report.

