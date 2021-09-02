Report: Child sex abuse found across major UK religions

"Religious believers can find it difficult to accept that members of their congregation or religious leaders could perpetrate abuse," its report said. "As a result, some consider that it is not necessary to have specific child protection procedures or to adhere strictly to them."

The report cited examples including four victims who were sexually abused when they were about 9 years old while they were taught the Quran by a teacher in a mosque. The teacher was convicted in 2017.

In another instance, the report said, a boy was abused by a prominent leader in an evangelical organization connected to the United Reformed Church at Sunday school camp and other places from 7 to 10 years old. The abuser was convicted in 2017, decades after the abuse took place.

Thursday’s report came after the inquiry’s earlier investigations into the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches that detailed widespread abuse.

The long-running inquiry, which has heard from thousands of victims, has also looked into allegations of abuse linked to British government institutions and lawmakers. Its final report is expected to be shown to Parliament next year.