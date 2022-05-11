Report: Census Bureau backlogged on background checks

The Office of Inspector General also found backlogged reviews of background checks for longer-term employees.

At the end of November 2019, the bureau had a backlog of nearly 300 cases in which background checks had raised major concerns but the employees continued to work for the statistical agency without a final determination on whether they should be let go or stay, the report said.

Background checks of newly-hired Census Bureau employees are conducted by an outside agency at the Department of Defense, and continued employment is contingent on the new worker passing the screening. Once the background check is finished, the case is sent back to the Census Bureau, which must determine if the worker should continue to be employed.

As of last December, the bureau had a backlog of 5,484 cases in which no determination had been made, with some dating back to 2014, the report said.

Besides the once-a-decade census, the Census Bureau also regularly hires workers to conduct its other surveys.

In a written response, the Census Bureau said it already had begun making changes ahead of the release of the report and added that it has a rigorous process of screening potential employees before they are even hired, including fingerprinting that is vetted by the FBI.

The Census Bureau said it takes the background check process seriously, “recognizing the imperative to both protect our data and to preserve public trust."

