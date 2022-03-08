Report brands ex-UK Commons Speaker Bercow a 'serial bully'

Bercow stepped down in 2019 after a decade as Speaker.

In its report, the panel said “it is for historians to judge whether the respondent was a successful reforming Speaker of the House of Commons.”

But it said he was “a serial bully” whose behavior “was so serious that, had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled by resolution of the House.”

The panel upheld 21 allegations against Bercow by three current and former Commons staff members.

Bercow condemned the conclusions as a “travesty of justice” and said he had been subjected to a “vengeful vendetta.”

“This has been a protracted, amateurish and unjust process which would not have survived five minutes’ scrutiny in court,” Bercow said. “To describe what I have experienced as a kangaroo court is grossly insulting to kangaroos.”