Springfield Chick-fil-A restaurant to open this week
Report: Austrian-Iranian gets medical leave from Iran prison

Nation & World
27 minutes ago
The Austria Press Agency reports that Iran has released a 76-year-old dual Iranian-Austrian citizen from prison for health reasons

BERLIN (AP) — Iran has released a 76-year-old dual Iranian-Austrian citizen from prison for health reasons, the Austria Press Agency reported Monday.

APA quoted the Austrian foreign ministry confirming that Massud Mossaheb was given indefinite medical leave.

The ministry said “intensive diplomatic efforts” had led to his release, which was first reported by Austrian daily Die Presse.

APA reported that Mossaheb must remain in Iran and report to authorities every other week.

Mossaheb was arrested on suspicion of espionage in early 2019 during a visit to Tehran.

He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Two other Austrians remain imprisoned in Iran, APA reported.

