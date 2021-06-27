Report: Anschutz sells stake in Lakers to 2 Dodgers' owners

Citing unidentified sources, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday that the 81-year-old billionaire is selling his stake to Mark Walter and Todd Boehly, two of the Dodgers' owners.

The transaction was first reported by Sportico, a website that covers sports business. It said that Walter's and Boehly's stake in the Lakers would be worth $1.35 billion, making them the largest minority ownership of the team. The Lakers are owned by the family of the late Jerry Buss.