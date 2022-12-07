German officials: 25 suspected far-right extremists detained

Along with detentions in Germany, prosecutors said that one person was detained in the Austrian town of Kitzbuehel and another in the Italian city of Perugia.

Prosecutors said the suspected ringleaders, identified only as Heinrich XIII P. R. and Rüdiger v. P., are accused of last year founding a “terrorist organization with the goal of overturning the existing state order in Germany and replace it with their own form of state, which was already in the course of being founded.”

The suspects were aware that their aim could only be achieved by military means and with force, prosecutors said.

They are alleged to have believed in a “conglomerate of conspiracy theories consisting of narratives from the so-called Reich Citizens as well as QAnon ideology,” according to a statement by prosecutors.