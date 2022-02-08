Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Report: 16 on trial in Turkey charged with spying for Israel

Nation & World
54 minutes ago
Turkish media say 16 people have gone on trial in Istanbul, charged with “political and military” espionage on behalf of Israel

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Sixteen people went on trial in Istanbul on Tuesday, charged with “political and military” espionage on behalf of Israel, Turkish media reports said.

The defendants, including Palestinians and Syrians, were arrested in October in an operation by Turkey’s national intelligence agency, MIT, according to the pro-government Sabah newspaper and other Turkish media. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The suspects allegedly spied on Palestinian and Turkish students and other people on behalf of Israel, operating in five separate groups, Sabah newspaper reported. Some of the suspects allegedly met with Israeli officials in Switzerland, Croatia, Romania and Kenya.

Turkish intelligence officers reportedly monitored the group for a year before they were arrested.

Turkish officials have not commented on the arrests.

Sabah said the initial hearings in the trial would last four days.

In Other News
1
Mauritius presses claim versus UK for Indian Ocean islands
2
Olympics Live: Germany's Geisenberger is 3-time luge champ
3
'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10
4
Adele up for trophies and set to perform at UK's Brit Awards
5
Opioid fight needs new strategy, Cabinet leadership: report
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top