Rep. Robert Garcia elected top Democrat on Oversight panel, setting new path for party's opposition

Afterward, Garcia thanked colleagues who also sought the top job and promised the Democratic side of the committee would be focused on rooting out government corruption and increasing government efficiency.

"Efficiency is not DOGE," Garcia said, referring to the Department of Government Efficiency. "Efficiency is actually making government work better for our constituents across the country, and that's what we're going to focus on."

House Oversight is among the most prominent committees in Congress — and one of its most consistently partisan. As the top Democrat, Garcia will be thrust into the spotlight as Republicans conduct several high-profile investigations, including the unfolding inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden's health in office.

Garcia said the committee's Democratic staffers are “ready for consistent leadership" and promised “to get immediately to work.”

The ranking Democrat spot opened up after Rep. Gerry Connelly of Virginia died in late May following treatment for esophageal cancer. Other Democrats who ran for the job included Lynch, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland.

Crockett and Mfume dropped out of the race after Garcia on Monday won the support of the Democrats' steering committee, which sets party priorities.

Garcia will be the first Latino and openly gay person to serve as the committee’s ranking member. His election comes at a time of generational change for Democrats, with internal debates raging over how to fix what went wrong in the elections last year.

Democrats made a different choice last December, when Connolly defeated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, one of the party’s progressive stars, for the Oversight ranking member job in a race that also featured heavy debates over generational change. This time around, many senior Democratic lawmakers expressed openness to reassessing seniority as the main consideration for top committee posts.

Lynch has served on the Oversight panel for 14 years, while Garcia has served on it for two.

“I think what's important is that this party and us at this moment is looking at expanding the tent," Garcia told reporters. "And I think experience is incredibly important. I think I can bring that experience. I feel ready. But I also think it's an opportunity to bring in newer voices to the leadership and to this committee.”

Garcia had pitched himself as a compromise candidate to colleagues. He emphasized his experience as mayor of Long Beach, California, as a reason that he would be skilled at steering the party's conversation on government reform and efficacy. And he stressed to lawmakers that combating potential government corruption in the Trump administration would be both good governance and a winning political message.

Multiple Democratic members in competitive districts were persuaded by his pitch to not stake out positions that would hurt the party's broader brand and thus chances of winning back the majority.