Renewed hopes but more delays for Cubans seeking US visas

The Biden administration says that roughly 20,000 applications for family reunification visas have built up since 2017. That's when President Donald Trump effectively shut down the program by withdrawing diplomatic personnel from Cuba in response to a spate of mysterious illnesses among diplomats that many suspected were the result of some sort of directed wave attack.

But many similar incidents happened elsewhere — even in Washington — and the CIA has now determined they were unlikely to be the result of attacks by Russia or other foreign adversaries.

While the administration said in April it would begin resuming the program, it has not yet offered a timeline for ramping up the U.S. diplomatic presence in Cuba.

So Triana and De la Yglesia wait.

U.S. officials told the couple in 2017, shortly before diplomats were withdrawn, that they qualified for the program and in 2020 they believed they had finished all the paperwork and paid all the fees.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, adding to complications.

“I feel stranded. I'm not based anywhere," said Claudia, who said she had dropped out of medical school, feeling “horribly unmotivated.”

The withdrawal of diplomats was only one of many steps by the Trump administration to isolate Cuba and backtrack from a dramatic opening to the island under President Barack Obama.

Trump enacted more than 200 measures, ranging from a ban on cruise ships to limits on money sent from the U.S. to restrictions on U.S, visitors.

Biden announced he would undo some — but far from all — of the Trump-era restrictions.

With consular operations idled in Havana, U.S. officials told Cubans to seek visas at the operations in Guyana, across the Caribbean on the South American mainland — a costly and impractical option for most.

So with Cuba's economy in dire shape, increasing numbers have tried to reach the U.S. illegally, getting to South America or Mexico and making their perilous way to the U.S. border, adding to record wave of immigration.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says it detained Cubans 79,800 times at the U.S. border in the six months from October 2021 through March 2022 — more than double the figure for the full 12 months ending in September 2021 and five times the figure for the year before that.

Next door to Triana's house, 61-year-old Natacha González lives with her two grandchildren. Her daughter, like De la Yglesia, now lives in the U.S. and began the reunification process in 2017.

“I can speak for all the fathers and mothers who are in this country sactificing so that there is can be a correct (legal) migration of our families," said González's daughter, Yanelis León, in a video call from Florida.

“I feel like I have no oxygen. ... I've spent years at this and it's not right that we are still waiting," she added. “I am not going to involve my children in a migration across borders where I am going to lose them. I want to do things right.”

___

Andrea Rodríguez on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP

Caption Danmara Triana holds her cell phone to show a live video image of her husband Roberto de la Iglesia, who has lived in the U.S. since 2015 with their son, during a video call with their daughters Alice and Claudia in Cienfuegos, Cuba, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Separated families see hope in the measures announced by the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden, but the long wait of years and a web of political interests also makes them skeptical. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa Caption Danmara Triana holds her cell phone to show a live video image of her husband Roberto de la Iglesia, who has lived in the U.S. since 2015 with their son, during a video call with their daughters Alice and Claudia in Cienfuegos, Cuba, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Separated families see hope in the measures announced by the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden, but the long wait of years and a web of political interests also makes them skeptical. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Caption Danmara Triana shows her passport at home in Cienfuegos, Cuba, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Triana's husband and son have lived in the U.S. since 2015, while she and their two daughters stayed behind in Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa Caption Danmara Triana shows her passport at home in Cienfuegos, Cuba, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Triana's husband and son have lived in the U.S. since 2015, while she and their two daughters stayed behind in Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Caption Danmara Triana walks home after picking up her daughter Alice from school in Cienfuegos, Cuba, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Triana's husband and son, who is Alice's father and brother, have lived in the U.S. since 2015, while she and their two daughters stayed behind. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa Caption Danmara Triana walks home after picking up her daughter Alice from school in Cienfuegos, Cuba, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Triana's husband and son, who is Alice's father and brother, have lived in the U.S. since 2015, while she and their two daughters stayed behind. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Caption Danmara Triana and her daughter Alice arrive home after picking Alice up from school in Cienfuegos, Cuba, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Triana's husband and son, who is Alice's father and brother, have lived in the U.S. since 2015, while they and another daughter stayed behind in Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa Caption Danmara Triana and her daughter Alice arrive home after picking Alice up from school in Cienfuegos, Cuba, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Triana's husband and son, who is Alice's father and brother, have lived in the U.S. since 2015, while they and another daughter stayed behind in Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Caption Danmara Triana shows the document, dated Sept. 2017, that her husband used to start their family reunification process in Cienfuegos, Cuba, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Triana's husband and son have lived in the U.S. since 2015 while she and their two daughters stayed behind. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa Caption Danmara Triana shows the document, dated Sept. 2017, that her husband used to start their family reunification process in Cienfuegos, Cuba, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Triana's husband and son have lived in the U.S. since 2015 while she and their two daughters stayed behind. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Caption People wait their turns outside the U.S. embassy the day after it reopened its consular services in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Members of separated families between Cuba and the United States see hope in the measures announced by the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden, but the long wait of years and a web of political interests also makes them skeptical. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa Caption People wait their turns outside the U.S. embassy the day after it reopened its consular services in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Members of separated families between Cuba and the United States see hope in the measures announced by the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden, but the long wait of years and a web of political interests also makes them skeptical. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa