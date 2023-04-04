Rendon suspension reduced to 4 games by MLB, appeal dropped

A video showed the fan, dressed in A’s colors, approach the railing as Rendon turns toward him from the tunnel walkway below. Rendon grabs the man’s shirt and asks him what he just said, accusing the fan of calling him a derogatory term before swiping at his ballcap.

Rendon said he spoke with the fan on the phone earlier Monday.

“We both apologized about what had happened. We're both ready to move forward,” Rendon said.

Rendon was initially listed in the lineup for the Angels on Monday night before deciding to begin his suspension once it was reduced. He'll also miss the Angels home opener against Toronto.

Luis Rengifo moved into the starting lineup and Gio Urshela moved to third base with Rendon out.

“He’s a great leader on our team. He’s accepted responsibility as a good leader and person would and we move on from it,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

